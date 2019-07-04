Twin Falls edges past Taylorsville

The 2019 Cowboy Classic is underway in Twin Falls.

The invited teams represent four states who look to perform well in this tournament, in order to play for the championship Sunday morning.

Twin Falls opened the tournament with Taylorsville on Thursday afternoon. The Utah-based team down 1-0 in the second, credit their defense on this play, Luke Paulson charged a bunt attempt down the third base line and fired off a clean throw in time.

Top of three, Parker Mayfield on the hill for the Cowboys, he got the batter to chase. Mayfield with three strikeouts on the evening.

Runner on second for Hunter Smith who delivered a single into left field that easily scored Cole Nebeker, tie game.

Bottom of the three, Carson Walters found the hole on the right side, Tai Walker advanced to third on the perfectly executed play.

Kaden Stutzman then comes aboard and delivered a double down the line, scoring Walker and Walters. Twin Falls up 3-1. That's the final, folks.

Mayfield would go the distance to get the victory, giving up just two hits.

Twin Falls plays Durango Post 76 at 7:30, we'll have that final as soon as it becomes available.

All games are held at CSI.