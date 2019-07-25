Twin Falls girl brings her passion together with breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer and golf don't usually go hand in hand, but one local athlete is trying to raise awareness for a disease that's hit too close to home.

Kaylee Jones lost her grandmother to cancer.

The future senior at Twin Falls High School held a three-day camp for her senior project at Blue Lakes Country Club this week.

An avid golfer and member of the back to back state champion, shared her love of the sport with others, but also raised funds for breast cancer research through Saint Luke's.

Kids participated in various challenges, including putting, chipping and and having an opportunity to break the glass.

Nathan Stosich said, "I've gained a little bit of friendship, some skills and just overall fun with the clinic."

"It was really, really fun just getting to do all the competitions and stuff, hitting the water balloons, since it's nice," Cierra Bohrn added.

Jones said, "take up this sport at a young age, it offers great opportunities, it can take you to college, that's what I am trying to do."

Jones raised about $2,000, thanks to the participants and community support.

