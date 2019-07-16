Twin Falls girl heads to national soccer championships

A Twin Falls athlete continues to make history with a select soccer team based out of Boise.

Jaden Johnston, an incoming freshman at Canyon Ridge High School plays for 04 Boise Thorns Elite.

The team leaves this week for the United States Youth Soccer National Championships in Overland Park, Kansas.

They hope to become the first ever team from Idaho to win a national title. The U-15 girls soccer team is already the third team ever from the Gem State to even earn a bid.

They qualified by reaching the U.S. Youth Soccer Far West Regional Championship game.

The team they lost to, Utah's Celtic FC, had already qualified, so Boise took a wild card spot.

For Johnston, commuting to the Treasure Valley three to six times a week is well worth it.

"There's a lot of training. We never really have a break, when we do have a break, it's recovery," she explained. "We have no bad players, everybody has a specific talent."

Johnston flies out this weekend with her team.

Boise represents one of eight teams selected for nationals. The Thorns open with a team from Philadelphia next Tuesday.

The semifinals are Saturday, July 27th, followed by the national championship on Sunday.

The championships will be live streamed .