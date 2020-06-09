Twin Falls graduate honored with Spirit of Sport award

A local graduate is being recognized for her sportsmanship and attitude towards athletics.

Twin Falls High School graduate Regan Chambers earned the Spirit of Sport award.

The Idaho High School Activities Association made the announcement in Monday's June newsletter.

Chambers was the girls basketball team manager throughout the course of her high school career.

Chambers who has autism, helped the program become better leaders in the hallways and out in the community and they protected her as well.

The recent graduate's passion for positivity and contagious laugh made the decision a no-brainer for head coach and newly hired athletic director, Nancy Jones to nominate her.

"I am very proud of that, not just because of my autism, but my hard work as well, just being to control my autism and get all of the hard work done," Chambers said.

Jones added, "We are going to miss her in the hallways and we are hoping she is going to come and hang out with us on our team next year since she is sticking around Twin Falls. But we will miss the spirit that Regan brought to our team, our program for the last four years, so we're just thrilled for her."

Chambers was supposed to be recognized at the IHSAA Hall of Fame banquet in August, but that has been postponed.

