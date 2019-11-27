Twin Falls loses for first time this season; girls basketball roundup

Preston 52, Twin Falls 38: The Bruins found themselves down 30-21 at halftime and the second and fourth quarters doomed the home team when they only scored seven points in each period. Leading the way in the loss, Morgan Cargile had 13 points, while Abby Stokes added 11 points and five rebounds.

Twin Falls drops to 3-1 on the season, 1-1 in conference.

Next up for the Bruins? Middleton at home on Saturday, tip-off at 1:30.

Burley 61, Wood River 42: Amari Whiting posted 29 points, while teammate Kelsi Pope added 14.

Burley improves to 2-1 in conference, 3-2 overall. Wood River falls to 0-2 in conference, 2-3 overall.

Next up for the Bobcats and Wolverines? Burley hosts Century on Tuesday, December 3, while the Wolverines welcome in Jerome on Thursday, December 5.

Jerome 58, Kimberly 29

Declo 41, Buhl 35

Wendell 38, Valley 34

Carey 51, Shoshone 20

Dietrich 46, Glenns Ferry 29

Richfield 43, Twin Falls Christian Academy 6