Twin Falls names new football coach

Twin Falls High School will have a new head football coach for the first time in 14 years.

The school hired from within, as Ben Kohring takes the position.

The Twin Falls alum replaces Allyn Reynolds, who spent the past 13 years at the helm and 22 affiliated with the program.

Kohring called Reynolds a great mentor and watched how Reynolds executed attention to detail in every facet of the game.

Kohring credits his own strength with familiarity of the school, the town and its constituents.

If there's one area Twin Falls has struggled with for years, it's making an early exit in the playoffs.

"That's quite a frustration that we've had over the past few years, I think it just comes back to building great relationships with the kids, instilling trust in them that we can get there, have the confidence to take what they're learning and then apply it to a playoff game and win it" Kohring said. "I think one other thing we need to do is recruit the hallways and get other kids out there to participate."

He told KMVT the Bruins will retain a majority of the 2019 coaching staff.