Twin Falls prepares to host Canyon Rim Classic

(WAGM)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 17, 2020 at 11:00 PM MDT
Major changes are coming to the largest soccer tournament in the Magic Valley.

The

returns to Twin Falls, June 27 and 28.

There will be two venues, Canyon Ridge High School and Sunway Soccer Complex.

Dozens of teams attend, featuring U-9 through U-19 age brackets. Players will have to do daily temperatures checks.

Organizers request that players limit their respective spectators to just four.

Those coming to watch are required to sit on the pre-marked spots on the sidelines and discouraged to watch other games not involving the player they're there to see.

No vendors will be allowed this year.

