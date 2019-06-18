Twin Falls regroups to get past Pocatello

The Runnin Rebels took the first game 8-1 of the doubleheader, with the Cowboys looking to even things up.

Bottom of the second, Tai Walker draws a bases loaded walk, Twin Falls down 4-2.

Next batter, Sam Hoggarth drills this pitch over Jaxon Christensen's head, he's giving chase, but it clears the bases. Three RBI double for Hoggarth and now Twin Falls takes a 5-4 lead. He would have seven RBI's on the night.

Then Haylen Walker lays down a bunt, the throw goes past first base and Hoggarth easily scores from second base, while Walker trades places with him.

Twin Falls end up chasing Ethan Wolfenbarger out as he gives up consecutive walks and they scored six runs that inning.

The Cowboys pound out the runs, in a 15-5 outing. Twin Falls now prepares for a tournament in Omaha, Nebraska.

