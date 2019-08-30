Twin Falls residents putting their friendship to the test at Boise State-Florida State game

"The south is born and bred in football, we live and breath it."

Eric Schindler grew up in Fort Walton Beach, Florida and is a die-hard Seminoles fan.

Schindler said, "it runs through your veins, to me it's the mecca of college football, from where I lived, in three hours you can get to six college campuses."

Taylor Daley is a proud Idahoan and Boise State fan.

"As long as I can remember, my parents lived in Idaho their whole life, I grew up into it," Daley explained.

The pair manage Jersey Mike's in Twin Falls and will put their friendship to the test on Saturday when BSU faces off against FSU.

Schindler explained, "Saturday I made stipulations on him coming to the game, he has limited amount of orange he can wear only because I don't want to have to protect him because we're in hostile territory as they say."

"He said get ready to do the Tomahawk, that's going to be the main thing that the whole crowd will do in Florida." Daley added, "hopefully they'll be enough Boise State fans there and we can get something going against that."

Schindler is a huge college football fan, while Daley more or less prefers the NFL. So when he heard that the schools would do a home and away series in 2019 and 2020, he jumped on that opportunity.

"For me, it's a big deal for me. I don't go as often as I would like," explained Schindler. "The environment there isn't going to be something that Boise fans are used to. If they have traveled before, gone to the Chik-Fil-A game against Georgia, they'll know this environment. This will be more of a shock for the fans than the Boise players."

Final score?

Schindler has no doubt FSU will win when he said, "I don't see it going very well, I say ten or better."

"28-24 Boise," Daley said.

Due to Hurricane Dorian, the kick-off time moved up to 12 p.m. on Saturday and will be shown on ESPN News.

If you have friends in the area, tickets start at just $10 for general admission.

