Twin Falls runner signs with CSI

Twin Falls High School runner Payson Bingham signed with the College of Southern Idaho cross-country and long distance track program.

In Bingham's career, he placed seventh at state as a junior and also last year made state in the men's 800-meter, 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs.

Bingham tells KMVT the thing he is most excited about is working with his new coach and Olympic hopeful Lindsey Anderson. Saying that her leadership and the relationship they have begun is the number one reason he chose CSI.

KMVT spoke with Anderson and she shares her reasons for choosing Bingham for CSI.

"Payson seems to find a way to make things happen regardless of what's going on you," Anderson says. "You know there is never going to be a perfect race, so there is going to be something that is happening that you are dealing with and those who can kind of work through some of those things usually do better with running."

Bingham also shares the reasons why he loves to run.

"I think I just personally get a lot out of it, I wouldn't say that I'm to competitive, I just like pushing myself and maybe helping others push themselves as well, with just the end result of all of just helping each to do what we want to do, says Bingham.

Bingham's future teammates also attended, helping welcome their newest member to the Golden Eagle team.