Twin Falls runner takes third at Arcadia Invitational

Twin Falls High School junior Mattalyn Geddes just finished in the top five at the Arcadia Invitational, an exclusive track meet in California.

She took third in the rated mile, finishing with a time of 4:59.94, a personal record.

The girl who won is from Chino Hills, California and finished with a time of 4:55.19.

In order to compete at Arcadia, you must have a recorded time less that 5.11.05 for girls. For boys, it's 4.24.99.

Geddes also competed in the rated two mile and finished third again, finishing with a time of 10:43.86. The girl who won the 3,200 is a freshman from Granada Hills.

The Bruin is headed to the Patriot Invite in Boise next weekend, followed by the BYU Invitational later this month.