Twin Falls senior weighs in on spring sports cancellation

The Idaho High School Activities Association made an announcement Friday that most probably saw coming, but is still devastating to those with hope.

The high school spring sports season is officially canceled.

The decision is based on guidelines set by Governor Little, the Idaho State Board of Education, plus feedback from schools and districts.

This also means teams can't use the school facilities, nor can coaches organize or direct team workouts until May 18.

Of course, this is another devastating blow to the senior class.

One in particular, Sidnee Naerebout, is headed to Utah State University on a track and field scholarship.

The Twin Falls High School record holder is coming off a stellar junior campaign where she broke the 4A state record in the triple jump.

Nerebout said, "state last year, the weather was really bad and I just really wanted to improve and PR again this year and finish out my high school season before I went to college." "Luckily I'll be able to do track in college as well, but it definitely is a huge bummer to all the seniors who don't get to do track in college and have to end their season on a bad note," she added.

Naerebout competed in the USA Track and Field National Championships last summer and placed in the top ten, but sadly those have been canceled as well.

She expects the Aggies to provide her with summer workouts to help her prepare for the next level.

As for her fellow seniors, she has this message.

"The most important thing is we stick together and we keep our heads up and I guess finish out the school year the best we can."