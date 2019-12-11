Twin Falls standout baseball player stays close to home

Magnum Hofstetter signed with the College of Southern Idaho baseball program Wednesday afternoon.

The reigning Great Basin Ten Conference Player of the Year started talking with CSI this past summer and felt it was his best move.

This past season he posted a .462 batting average and as a pitcher, produced an ERA of .618.

Growing up in Gooding he had the choice to remain a cowboy or devote his life to baseball. He told his family he wanted to move to Twin Falls.

CSI head coach and Twin Falls alum Boomer Walker recalls his first memory of Magnum from Cal Ripken.

Walker said, "he's sitting on his bat bag right by our dugout and he's just sitting there intently watching the game, at that age you don't see kids pay attention." "So I looked over and say 'hey, let me introduce myself'. So that was my lasting impression of a 7, 8 year old kid, he had his cool guy sunglasses on and it was at night so that was more intriguing," he added.

"He (Magnum) doesn't think it's work when he goes in and spends all his time in the batting cages or bugging Coach Amundson to hit him ground balls all the time," exclaimed Twin Falls head baseball coach and CSI alum Tim Stadelmeir. "He doesn't look it as work. It's something he embraces and that's what you have to have to play for CSI."

On the Bruins' potential, "our team is crazy, we should be something special this year, we thought we would be last year and we didn't like finish as good as we wanted to, but this year is a new year we hope to bring home the title this year, " Hofstetter added.

Hofstetter also maintains a 3.85 GPA.

CSI finished 2019 with a 35-23 record, after falling to Southern Nevada in the region championship.