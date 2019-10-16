Twin Falls stays undefeated after fifth consecutive district title

The Twin Falls Bruins cruised past Pocatello 5-1, capturing their fifth straight district championship and eighth since 2004.

Kaylin Bailey scored two goals, while teammates Madison Bailey (PK), Jaycee Bell and Paige Beem each had one. Alexis Hubbard scored the lone goal for the Indians.

Twin Falls takes the No. 1 seed, Pocatello is the No. 2 seed and Preston will have to make the state tournament following a play-in game on Saturday at 1 p.m. The Indians will face the three seed from District III at Canyon Ridge High School. Preston beat Wood River 3-2 Wednesday in the loser-out game.

