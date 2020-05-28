Twin Falls student-athlete named Interscholastic Star

A soon-to-be senior at Twin Falls High School named the Interscholastic Star for the entire 4A classification.

Nic Swensen is a three-year letterman and captain of the Bruins football, basketball and track teams.

Outside of sports, he was selected to all-state orchestra and worked to become an Eagle Scout.

As an Interscholastic Star, Swensen receives a $1,000 scholarship for college and Twin Falls receives $500.

He credits his coaches for the opportunities and his parents for pushing him.

"As I've grown up, my parents have always encouraged me to try a lot of different things, so I've been involved in a lot of different activities, more than just sports, like music, orchestra, service activities, so I had to get involved in a lot of different things, which gave me the opportunity to give me this award," Swensen said.

Founded in 1992, the scholarship program recognizes and rewards outstanding students who participate in high school athletic and non-athletic activities.