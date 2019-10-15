Twin Falls sweeps crosstown rival on Senior Night

Baun Gymnasium brought spirited fans from across town to cheer on their respective schools.

The first and third set proved to be thrillers, going the distance.

Twin Falls 3 (26-24, 25-12, 27-25), Canyon Ridge 0: Clair Hodge led the team with 22 digs, Madison Fitzgerald added 5 kills, and Zoie Boguslawski led the Bruins with 4 stuff blocks.

Coach Andria Harshman had this to say, “I am so proud of the way we persevered throughout the match.“

“The seniors all have put in hundreds of hours over the course of 4 years and we played to honor them tonight. This was a sweet victory against crosstown rival and the crowd was absolutely a great environment to be playing in front of!" she added.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 3, Preston 0

Buhl 3, Gooding 0: The Indians got revenge on the Senators and it just so happened to be Senior Night.

Lighthouse 3, Hansen 0: Maycee Holloway had 28 assists, with Kynlee Thornton added 16 kills, as the Lions swept the Huskies.

Lighthouse moves to 14-3 overall, 9-0 in conference.

Carey 3, Dietrich 0: (25-11, 25-13, 25-16)

Castleford 3, Richfield 0

Murtaugh 3, Sun Valley Community School 0