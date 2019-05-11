Twin Falls teams win 4 x 200 relays in convincing fashion

The Bruins of Twin Falls lived up expectations in the 4 X 200 relays at the District IV/V track championships held at Minico High School.

The girls team consists of Paige Beem, Keeli Peterson, Madison Hicks and Elizabeth Plouy.

They crushed the competition on Friday, finishing with a time of 1:44.97.

That time is the second best in the 4A, just behind Bishop Kelly.

Pocatello was four seconds behind and Jerome took third right after the Indians.

Peterson said of their goals, "our 4 x 200, ours is to beat our PR, we ran really hard and that's what we did today."

Beem added, "we all ran our hardest and our hand-offs were really good. We knew we had to push ourselves if we wanted to win and we did just that."

The boys 4 X 200 followed. Coming into the race, Twin Falls boasted the second best time in the state at 1:31.67.

The team features a freshman, Daulton Monkress, sophomore Marcus Garcia, junior Anthony Hall and senior Cy Mahlke.

Hall, the anchor was given a decent lead by his teammates and pulled away for the win, and a PR. They now have the fastest time in the 4A ranks with a 1:30.39.

Mahlke explained, "the teams were super good, Century and Preston coming in, they're really, really good at track." "We needed to push ourselves to the max. We needed to push ourselves to our max to really get the lead on them, we knew we had to, we finished really strong. Hand-offs were good and we ran really good today."

Here are the team results: Canyon Ridge ended up winning for the boys side with 131 points. Twin Falls took second with 100 points. Jerome finished third after scoring 83.

And for the girls, Twin Falls takes first after recording 158.5 points. Preston is second with 119 points and Pocatello is third after scoring 104.5 points.