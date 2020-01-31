Twin Falls to proclaim Feb. 3-8 as College of Southern Idaho Spirit Week

The first female mayor and vice-mayor duo in Twin Falls history are gearing up for a fun event next week, involving the College of Southern Idaho.

Vice-mayor Ruth Pierce will read a CSI Spirit Week proclamation on Monday, honoring the college's Homecoming week.

All residents and fans of the college are encouraged to wear black and gold as much as possible and attend Saturday's games against Snow College, starting with the women at 3 p.m., followed by the men at 5 p.m.

The games will be a CSI blackout, so prepare to wear black. General admission tickets for adults are $6, seniors and children ages 7-17 are $4, and children six and under are free.

Pierce believes this is the first time the city has been involved with something like this.

Pierce said, "the students that come to our campus and the employees of the College of Southern Idaho contribute to our community and quality of life, so I think it's great that we give it back."

You can hear the proclamation on Monday at the CSI Student Union Building starting at noon.