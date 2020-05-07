Twin Falls volleyball player signs with Southern Nevada

A Twin Falls volleyball player is headed for the Scenic West Athletic Conference.

Paige Fullmer signed her letter of intent on Thursday with the College of Southern Nevada in front of family, friends and teammates at her home.

Fullmer, a two-year starter, amassed 72 aces, 185 assists and 153 digs as a Bruin.

She also played for the Southern Idaho Volleyball Academy, formally known as Club Canyon.

Her coaches rave about her leadership skills.

Fullmer is excited to play in front of her fans when Southern Nevada faces Southern Idaho next season.

"My friends have helped a lot with recruitment and my coaches have helped a lot and just supporting whatever decision I make, that's super nice to have," Fullmer said.

SIVA club director and varsity coach at Twin Falls High School Andria Harshman said, "they are getting a better person than what they are getting even athlete wise, she's a hard worker in the classroom, as a student-athlete she's one you want in your program."

"I know there's been lots of long talks with you and me of where she wants to go, and positions even, super excited for her, she's a hard worker. I've loved coaching her so much," explained Amber Johnson, Southern Idaho Volleyball Academy coach.

Fullmer plans to major in biology with career aspirations of becoming an anesthesiologist.