Twin Falls volleyball players sign with collegiate programs

A pair of Twin Falls High School volleyball players have signed letters of intent with collegiate programs.

Gracie Mumford signed with Treasure Valley Community College. She's the only Bruin to have played all 102 sets. Mumford also produced 35 kills, a .206 kill efficiency and 64 blocks on the season. She's also a captain.

Mumford will play for Erin Mellinger who has ties to the College of Southern Idaho and was friends with the late Heidi Cartisser.

Shelby Veenstra signed with Laramie County Community College Volleyball. A captain on the team, she recorded 931 assists, 9.21 assists per set, 177 digs and 44 aces on the season.

Veenstra will play for another coach with local ties. Keri Coats was hired a couple of months ago to take on the LCCC program. She coached and directed Club Canyon. Plus, she helped assist at CSI during the 2015 national championship season.

Other volleyball players who have signed with collegiate programs include Taylor Avram (Lower Columbia College Softball), Jorja Hadden (Columbia Basin College Volleyball) and Taylor Burnham (College of Southern Idaho Volleyball).