Despite Canyon Ridge pushing Twin Falls, the Bruins win Tim Dunne Invite

Both of the larger Twin Falls schools looking to win the Tim Dunne Invitational again.

The Canyon Ridge boys team took the Jerome event last year, while the Bruins claimed it on the girls side.

We start off with the boys triple jump, Sheldon Flanary and Mohamad Eidway of Canyon Ridge pushing each other to the finish.

But the junior Riverhawk ended up on top, even breaking his own school record.

Flanary jumped a distance of 44'2", beating his record by four inches. Stockton Lott of Jerome took second, after jumping 44'. Eidway took third with a mark of 42'2".

Sidnee Naerebout of Twin Falls High School, the reigning 4A state champion, won for the girls side. She jumped 35'11.5", holding off Emalee Pippin of Mountain Home who recorded a mark of 33'11".

Speaking of the Bruins, we move to the 200 meter dash, and sophomore Paige Beem ousted the competition with a time of 27.53 seconds.

She comments on the speed of the Lady Bruins as a whole.

Beem said, "I think we are contenders, we lost a couple of fast seniors last year, but we have upcoming freshmen and sophomores, juniors and seniors that are going to make up for it." "We're going to do really well this year."

And for the Boys 200, Jerome's Taeo Schneider in the eighth lane, he gets a few strides ahead of Mountain Home and takes first in the dash with a time of 22.10 seconds, a new personal record. Flanary finished third with a time of 22.88 seconds.

As for teams, Twin Falls High School won the meet.