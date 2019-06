Boise State lands two of its football players on a preseason All-American team.

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland finds himself on the third team for Athlon Sports and redshirt junior STUD Curtis Weaver is on the fourth team.

Cleveland also made Phil Steele's fourth team last week after starting all 13 games at left tackle last season.

Weaver ranked second in the Mountain West and 20th in the FBS with 9.5 sacks in 2018.