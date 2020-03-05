Two Wildcats plan to become Golden Eagles

A pair of Filer athletes are taking their talents to the College of Southern Idaho.

Sophia Bartholomew signed with the softball program, while Madison Pedrow plans to run.

Bartholomew batted .543 at the plate with 58 RBI's and 12 home runs, helping the Wildcats win the 3A state championship last May.

"We are super excited to have Sophia join our program," said CSI Head Coach Nick Baumert. "She is a kid that we know will come in and work hard and contribute to the team atmosphere we cultivate here. She can really swing it and her bat is a big reason we wanted Sophia in our program."

Pedrow is coming off a top ten finish at the Mountain State games earlier this month with a time of 2:45.31 in the 800 meter run.

Her Wildcats' cross country team won the district title last fall for the first time.

"I am so excited to have Madison join our team," said CSI Head Coach Lindsey Anderson. "She is extremely self-motivated and determined to do well. She will fit in great on our team and I am so excited for the opportunity to work with her."