Valley ends Shoshone's win streak; local hoops roundup

Garrett Christensen produced 12 points, while Jadon Johnson added 10 and the Valley Vikings get the 44-39 road victory over Shoshone.

Pacing the Indians Friday night, Denny Arroyo with 13 and Tristin Schroeder, who had 12.

Valley improves to 4-0, 10-3 overall. Shoshone falls to 2-2, 11-4 overall.

The Indians had won four straight prior to the loss.

OTHER SCORES:

Preston 70, Jerome 23

Kimberly Bulldogs 74, Gooding Senators 41; Dawson Cummins with 21, Peyton Bair with 15, Brant Etherington with 13 points.

Hansen 70, Twin Falls Christian Academy 58: Salvador Camano paced Hansen with 19 points. Evan Walker led the Warriors with 28 points and 16 rebounds.

Carey 72, Richfield 62

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Twin Falls 54, Wood River 37: Brinley Iverson scored 15 points and pulled down 12 rebounds in the conference win over the Wolverines.

Century 36, Minico 31

Soda Springs 55, Filer 34: The Cardinals used a 19-point third quarter to pull away.

Murtaugh 44, Raft River 43

Lighthouse 66, Castleford 32

WRESTLING:

Tiger Brawl Pod Tournament Results for Filer High School

120C

Dylan Curry (19-12) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Jackson Beckstead (West Side High School) 2-12 won by forfeit over Dylan Curry (Filer High School) 19-12 (For.)

Round 2 - Aiden Painter (Spring Creek High School) 13-14 won by forfeit over Dylan Curry (Filer High School) 19-12 (For.)

Round 3 - Jaxon Winmill (Soda Springs High School) 16-13 won by forfeit over Dylan Curry (Filer High School) 19-12 (For.)

132D

Arath Chavez (10-21) placed 3rd and scored 7.0 team points.

Round 1 - Bronson Kimbro (West Jefferson High School) 16-9 won by fall over Arath Chavez (Filer High School) 10-21 (Fall 0:00)

Round 2 - Ruxton Tubbs (Malad High School) 27-10 won by fall over Arath Chavez (Filer High School) 10-21 (Fall 3:51)

Round 3 - Arath Chavez (Filer High School) 10-21 won by decision over Ben York (Bear Lake High School) 6-17 (Dec 6-1)

138B

Jaimen Swainston (29-13) placed 2nd and scored 14.0 team points.

Round 1 - Jaimen Swainston (Filer High School) 29-13 won by fall over Connor Jensen (Sugar-Salem High School) 7-9 (Fall 0:00)

Round 2 - Jaimen Swainston (Filer High School) 29-13 won by fall over Archer Andersen (Preston High School) 0-3 (Fall 1:10)

Round 3 - Austin Nalder (Malad High School) 36-6 won by major decision over Jaimen Swainston (Filer High School) 29-13 (MD 11-2)

145C

Elliot Pastoor (14-22) placed 4th and scored 3.0 team points.

Round 1 - Elliot Pastoor (Filer High School) 14-22 won by fall over Cody Lloyd (Challis High School) 4-23 (Fall 1:52)

Round 2 - Cruz Acevedo (Sugar-Salem High School) 15-5 won by fall over Elliot Pastoor (Filer High School) 14-22 (Fall 4:36)

Round 3 - David Seamons (Preston High School) 13-1 won by fall over Elliot Pastoor (Filer High School) 14-22 (Fall 0:00)

Round 5 - Tyler Sessions (North Fremont High School) 22-7 won by fall over Elliot Pastoor (Filer High School) 14-22 (Fall 0:00)

182D

Owenn Meyer (30-13) placed 2nd and scored 13.5 team points.

Round 1 - Owenn Meyer (Filer High School) 30-13 won by tech fall over Tristin Thomsen (Spring Creek High School) 11-10 (TF-1.5 0:00 (18-2))

Round 2 - Owenn Meyer (Filer High School) 30-13 won by fall over Hayden King (Pocatello High School) 1-10 (Fall 0:00)

Round 3 - Carson Roberts (Sugar-Salem High School) 34-8 won by fall over Owenn Meyer (Filer High School) 30-13 (Fall 0:00)

220B

Joey McKay (17-14) placed 4th and scored 4.0 team points.

Round 1 - Ben Reed (Pocatello High School) 15-8 won by fall over Joey McKay (Filer High School) 17-14 (Fall 1:16)

Round 2 - Hunter Hood (Spring Creek High School) 32-7 won by fall over Joey McKay (Filer High School) 17-14 (Fall 0:00)

Round 3 - Conner McClain (Malad High School) 23-15 won by fall over Joey McKay (Filer High School) 17-14 (Fall 0:00)

116G/123G

Lauren Henderhan (8-17) placed 1st and scored 20.0 team points.

Round 1 - Lauren Henderhan (Filer High School) 8-17 won by fall over Madison Usher (Aberdeen High School) 2-14 (Fall 0:00)

Round 2 - Lauren Henderhan (Filer High School) 8-17 won by fall over Sesha Beckstead (West Side High School) 1-17 (Fall 0:00)

Round 3 - Lauren Henderhan (Filer High School) 8-17 won by fall over Shantell Christensen (Firth High School) 7-6 (Fall 0:00)