Valley pulls off non-conference win over Declo; other scores

Valley had three players score 10 points in the 52-45 win over Declo on Tuesday night.

Source: MGN

Sam Mallory paced the Hornets with a game-high 16 points.

OTHER SCORES:

Burley 52, Century 49: Jace Whiting had a game-high 22 points and Creighton Hansen added 19. Whiting hit a buzzer-beater three pointer for the Bobcats' win.

Canyon Ridge 68, Jerome 63

Twin Falls 43, Mountain Home 38: Reagen Rex paced the Bruins with 16 points, while Paige Beem added 15.

Kimberly 72, Gooding 31: Dawson Cummins posted a game-high 29 points for the Bulldogs. Colston Loveland led the Senators with 12.

Carey 64, Camas County 45

Dietrich 68, Hagerman 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Twin Falls 63, Wood River 31

Burley 77, Canyon Ridge 51: Amari Whiting posted a game-high 23 points, Kelsi Pope added 16 and Carrie Baker chipped in 15.

Filer 42, Declo 39

Buhl 45, Wendell 22

Raft River 61, Glenns Ferry 32

Hagerman 44, Dietrich 40

Carey 41, Camas 36