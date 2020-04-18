Valley valedictorian to play college basketball

A Valley High School basketball player continues our streak of girls moving onto the next level.

Mackenzie Dimond is taking her talents to the Oregon coast, where she'll play for Southwestern Oregon Community College.

Dimond earned honorable mention honors for the Snake River Conference, was varsity team captain and overcame injuries.

While the injuries set her back, it motivated her to get back her health and find an opportunity to play in college.

She prides herself in her defensive skills, with her ability to box out and chase rebounds.

"So I only know of one or two sophomores that are returning and they are bringing in all new freshmen," Dimond explained. "There's a girl from Hansen who is signing and one from Jerome, so I'm not going up with complete strangers!"

Dimond also gets it done in the classroom, she is the Valley Class of 2020 Valedictorian, maintaining a 4.0 GPA, taking dual credit courses and just was named a KMVT Academic All-Star.