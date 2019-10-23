Valley wins district championship in two-match thriller; volleyball roundup

Valley needed to beat Raft River twice on Tuesday to qualify for the district's number one seed to the 1A DI state tournament.

The Trojans led 2-1 in the first match, before the Vikings captured the final two sets.

That forced a second, winner-take-all match. Valley won the first set, Raft River took the second and then the Vikings won the final two sets.

Valley will face the second seed out of Districts I/II in the first round of the 1A DI state tournament at Lapwai High School beginning November 1.

The Trojans look to make the tournament via a state play-in game on Saturday at Timberline High School, starting at 1 p.m.

4A VOLLEYBALL:

Burley 3, Preston 0: 25-16, 25-15, 25-14: The Bobcats have eliminated the Indians from postseason contention.

Pocatello 3, Twin Falls 1: 21-25, 14-25, 25-21, 29-31: Twin Falls has fallen out of contention. Leading the Bruins offense were both sophomores Addison Fullmer and Brenley Hansen with 13 and 7 kills respectively. Clair Hodge had 26 digs on the night.

WHAT'S NEXT?

Pocatello plays @ Burley Thursday @ 7pm for the right to go to the play in game on Saturday.

3A VOLLEYBALL:

Gooding 3, Kimberly 2: (25-27; 25-15; 26-24; 15-25; 16-14)

Kassie Adkinson 14 kills 15 digs 14 assists, Ellie Stockham 11 kills 22 digs, Laney Owen 10 kills 21 assists and the team had a 101 digs.

