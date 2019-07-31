Vandal standouts continue to earn awards, fall camp begins this week

A pair of Idaho football standouts continue to rack up the preseason accolades.

Stats LLC chose Cade Coffey and Noah Johnson as part of their preseason All-America teams.

Coffey made the second-team as a punter. Johnson earned first team-honors for his work on the offensive line.

13 student-athletes from the Big Sky found themselves on these teams.

The Vandals meanwhile, report for fall camp Friday, with their first practice set for Saturday.

Away game tickets also went on sale Wednesday, the exact seat locations for road games will be prioritized by Vandal Points.

Those multiply through donations to the Vandal Scholarship Fund, ticket purchases and various affiliations with the University of Idaho.

Idaho opens the 2019 campaign August 31, at Penn State.

