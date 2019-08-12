Vandals' defense produces plenty of energy, Cotton lights up scrimmage

Idaho Vandals football coach Paul Petrino liked the energy he saw out there at the team's first scrimmage on Saturday, saying the defense played with excitement.

One of the defensive standouts is Western Michigan transfer Davontae Ginwright, who came to Idaho because he was looking for a new home, once he put himself on the transfer portal.

Petrino did not like the offense accumulating multiple penalties on third and short.

One positive for the offense was Jeff Cotton who produced four touchdowns in the scrimmage, leading the receiving unit.

"It's very encouraging, we have to feed off each other, we need energy, we need that momentum, we need everything If we have to holler and yell at practice, or holler and yell at the game, we need that to get the third down stop or fourth down stop," Ginwright explained.

Petrino added, "you can just see a lot more spirit and getting after it, a lot more depth and we actually don't have a couple of guys out there already, but the depth that we have now on defense will allow them to stay fresh and that kind of wore out the o-line a little bit."

"Last year we didn't have a lot of energy, but this year since fall camp started the energy has been a total 360," Cotton added. "It's great."

Just three weeks reaming until Idaho kicks off its season at Penn State.