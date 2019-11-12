Vandals look to close out season strong

Idaho is currently tied for eighth in the Big Sky Conference and a pair of wins would give them some confidence headed into next season.

The Vandals will honor 11 seniors this weekend in the final home game of the season.

And for the second week in a row, Idaho has to face a top 10 team when they take on sixth ranked Sacramento State.

Last weekend the Vandals fell hard to Montana, ranked sixth and fifth in the polls, 42-17.

Idaho has faced four teams in the nation's top 10, and that includes Penn State in the FBS.

This weekend marks an opportunity for the Vandals to win their fifth home game of the season, something that hasn't happened since 1996.

The Hornets narrowly survived an upset by Northern Arizona and they're a team not to be taken lightly.

Redshirt junior running back Dylan Thigpen commented on what Sacramento State brings to the table, "very, very powerful defense. They do really well against the run offense, but we have to be ready to attack their d-linemen with our o-linemen. I feel like we're going to have a good chance of making something out of them."

"We got to take that next step and we're not that far away. You watch the whole Weber game, you watch the first half against Montana, watch some of the games we've won, finish the year strong, have a great recruiting class and we're right there," explained head coach Paul Petrino.

Kick-off is slated for 3 p.m. Mountain Time.