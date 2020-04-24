Vikings select former Boise State lineman

Ezra Cleveland has been selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the NFL Draft.

Cleveland was the 58th overall pick.

The former Boise State lineman started 40 games in three seasons with BSU.

He anchored an offensive line that produced a 1,000-yard rusher each season from 2017-19. Boise State's offense ranked in the top 20 nationally in passing (2018) and scoring (2019).

Cleveland, who opted to forego his final season of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft, extended Boise State's streak of having at least a player drafted to 11, the longest-active streak by a Group of Five school.

The Spanaway, Wash., native is the second Bronco to be drafted by the Vikings joining running back Alexander Mattison who was selected by Minnesota in the third round a year ago.

