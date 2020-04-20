Virus: Idaho school district furloughs 145 employees

A school district in Idaho has furloughed more than half of its employees due to the extended coronavirus closure.

The Idaho Statesman reports the Kuna School District, in the greater Boise area, has furloughed 145 employees until school resumes.

The state has directed schools to be closed through the end of this academic year Superintendent Wendy Johnson said in a letter that no teachers are affected.

The furloughs affect school- and district-level classified staff, including people who work in food service, busing, safety, attendance offices, classroom aids and other areas.

The district has 282 classified employees.