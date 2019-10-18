Volleyball roundup

Minico 3, Canyon Ridge 0: (25-21, 25-12, 25-9):Ally Vorwaller had 8 kills and 6 aces, while Emmy Swenson has 8 kills. The Spartans have advanced to the district tournament, the Riverhawks are done for the season. The Spartans will travel to Hailey to face the No. 2 seed Wood River for a match Saturday at 11:30 a.m.

Jerome 3, Mountain Home 0: The Tigers are going to the district tournament, the MH Tigers are eliminated. Jerome will head to Pocatello later this week to face the No. 1 seed Century on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Declo 3, Buhl 2

Filer 3, Kimberly 1: (25-18, 22-25, 25-22, 25-15)