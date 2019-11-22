Walters signs with Gonzaga Baseball

Carson Walters signed with Gonzaga University Baseball, where he plans to enroll next fall.

The left handed pitcher helped the Bruins win the 4A state baseball championship in 2017.

Walters has earned all-state and all-conference honors at Twin Falls, he's participated in USA Baseball's National Team Identification Series and the North vs. South Classic.

"I'll miss being around here, I like doing outdoor things and stuff, I think I'll do that up there, it's a cool area. I'll miss playing with my teammates and coaches."

Twin Falls baseball coach Tim Stadelmeir added, "it's not every day we get people off to play college athletics as well as the remarkable student as he is, so."

Gonzaga is coming off a 31-24 campaign in 2019.

Walters represented one of six who signed a National Letter of Intent for the bulldogs on Tuesday.

