Washington upsets No. 18 Boise State in Las Vegas Bowl

Boise State was the first ranked team in action on the 2019 college bowl schedule. It didn’t go well for the 18th-ranked Broncos.

Jacob Eason threw for 210 yards and a touchdown as Washington hammered Boise State, 38-7 in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl.

Richard Newton rushed for 69 yards with a short touchdown run and threw a touchdown pass as the Huskies gave Chris Petersen a win in his final game as head coach.

The Broncos were held to their lowest-point total in a bowl

game and their second-lowest in a postseason game (6 at

Central Michigan in Division II Quarterfinal).

Boise State dropped to 12-7 all-time in bowl games.