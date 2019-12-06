Weaver named finalist for Ted Hendricks Award

A Boise State athlete moves one step closer towards the title of nation's top defensive end.

Curtis Weaver is one of five finalists for the Ted Hendricks Award. The others include Bradlee Anae (Utah), Yetur Gross-Matos (Penn State), James Lynch (Baylor), and Chase Young (Ohio State).

The Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year leads the conference and ranks fifth in the nation with 13.5 sacks. The 7.0 tackles-for-loss also paces the conference and ranks tied for 10th in the FBS.

Weaver ranks second in BSU history with 34 career sacks and owns the conference record.

The winner of the 2019 Ted Hendricks Award is expected to be announced Dec. 11.