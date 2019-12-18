Weaver picks up seventh All-America honor

Another day, another All-America honor for a Boise State football player. This marks number seven for Curtis Weaver.

The Sporting News named the redshirt junior stud to the first team.

He's also on the Walter Camp and CBS Sports All-America first-teams as well. And recognized on the second teams by the Associated Press, ESPN, The Athletic and USA Today.

Ranked second in Boise State history with 34 sacks, he is the FBS active career leader.

BSU battles Washington Saturday in the Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl.