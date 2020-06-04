Advertisement

Wert signs with Treasure Valley Community College Baseball

(KMVT)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Jun. 4, 2020 at 2:17 PM MDT
A Wendell baseball player is turning in his blue and gold uniform for a blue and orange one.

Tristan Wert signed with Treasure Valley Community College Baseball. Wert signed in front of his family and friends at home.

Since the Trojans didn't get to play spring ball, he kept busy training and using the batting cage located in his garage.

Wert played three sports for the Trojans, but baseball won his heart. He'll miss the small town atmosphere and family support, but he can't wait to embark on his collegiate career.

"I love their weight room up there and I love their campus, it's a really nice campus compared to other places I have visited and I am a really big fan of Coach Baker," Wert exclaimed. "He helped me through high school and talked to me a couple of times and sending me things I needed to do in order to get recruited for there."

Wert plans to follow a path in education.

Legion ball is underway now with Wendell’s first game slated for June 19.

