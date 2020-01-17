Whiting considered for McDonald's All-American Game

A local basketball player has a chance to play in the 2020 McDonald's All-American Game.

Burley's Jace Whiting is one of three Idahoans nominated, the other two are Ava Ranson of Timberline and Peyton McFarland from Boise.

Earlier this season, Whiting eclipsed the 1,000 point career mark at Burley, as he has 1,118 points to his name, good for fifth all time in school history.

Right now the Boise State commit is averaging just shy of 22 points per game.

We surprised Whiting with the announcement on Tuesday.

"That's just a huge blessing, I didn't know that was going to happen, shoot, I'm so thankful I'm put in this position, so," Whiting explained.

The final rosters of the top 24 girls and 24 boys for the All-American games will be revealed on Thursday, January 23 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN’s The Jump and also covered at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN’s SportsCenter.

Alumni of the event include LeBron James, Michael Jordan and Candace Parker, just to name a few.