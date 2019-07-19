Whiting following in brother's footsteps when it comes to Division I offers

An incoming freshman at Burley High School already has two Division I offers.

Amari Whiting, the younger sister of senior Jace Whiting, tweeted Thursday that she received an offer from Coach Nielson at Utah Valley University. She already has an offer from Montana State as well.

Between Amari and Jace, they have five Division I offers.

According to former WNBA all-star Natalie Williams, Whiting is listed as a top five point guard in the nation, class of 2023 and she hopes to lead Burley back to the state championship, when the Bobcats won it all in the 2017/18 school year.