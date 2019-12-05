Whiting posts 31 in Burley's season opener

Jace Whiting posted a game-high 31 points and eight assists, as Burley easily beat Canyon Ridge, 76-58 in the conference opener.

Source: MGN

Steven Ramirez scored 12 points, while Jarrett Orthman added 10 for the Bobcats.

Pacing the Riverhawks, Sheldon Flannery with 12 points, Louie Cresto and River Osen both scored nine.

OTHER SCORES:

Twin Falls 51, Ridgevue 38

Kimberly 70, Wood River 59

Buhl 51, Jerome 44: Jade Juker led the Indians with 16, while Scott Cook had 16 as well.

Valley 57, Gooding 37

Raft River 53, Hansen 35

Shoshone 38, Murtaugh 25

WRESTLING:

Filer (FILE) 0.0 Wood River (WORI) 0.0 98: Grant Green (WORI) over (FILE) (For.) 106: Jacob Drummond (WORI) over (FILE) (For.) 113: 120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over Michael Hurd (WORI) (Fall 0:33) 126: Darold Hart (FILE) over (WORI) (For.) 132: 138: 145: Jaimen Swainston (FILE) over Asher Stern (WORI) (Fall 2:31) 152: Elliot Pastoor (FILE) over (WORI) (For.) 160: Heber Jenkins (FILE) over Daniel Servin (WORI) (Fall 2:57) 170: Olin Patterson (WORI) over (FILE) (For.) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Drake Humphreys (WORI) (Fall 0:34) 195: JP Goulet (WORI) over (FILE) (For.) 220: Emilio Loya (WORI) over (FILE) (For.) 285: Joey McKay (FILE) over Sawyer Newhouse (WORI) (Fall 0:26)

Filer (FILE) 0.0 Minico (MINI) 0.0 98: 106: 113: 120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over Nikolas Atuegui (MINI) (Fall 0:50) 126: Darold Hart (FILE) over Diana Hernandez (MINI) (Fall 1:44) 132: 138: 145: Freddy Larios (MINI) over Arath Chavez (FILE) (Fall 3:50) 152: Xavier Arredondo (MINI) over Elliott Jack (FILE) (Fall 4:54) 160: Juan Gonzales (MINI) over Heber Jenkins (FILE) (Dec 4-3) 170: 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over Wrigley Heward (MINI) (Fall 0:19) 195: 220: 285: Joey McKay (FILE) over Deklan Shelton (MINI) (Fall 3:31)

Gooding (GOOD) 0.0 Filer (FILE) 0.0 98: 106: 113: 120: Dylan Curry (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.) 126: Corbin Hansen (GOOD) over Darold Hart (FILE) (MD 19-11) 132: Kayd Craig (GOOD) over (FILE) (For.) 138: 145: Wes Shaw (GOOD) over Jaimen Swainston (FILE) (MD 11-0) 152: Tayten Gillette (GOOD) over Elliot Pastoor (FILE) (Fall 0:25) 160: Tegan Baumann (GOOD) over Heber Jenkins (FILE) (Fall 1:07) 170: Salvador Plascencia (FILE) over Seth Scott (GOOD) (Fall 3:14) 182: Owenn Meyer (FILE) over (GOOD) (For.) 195: 220: 285:

BOWLING:

Minico Girls Varsity Defeated Burley 8/6

High individual Minico Moriah pinther 183 Burley Halli Vaughn 171

Minico Boys Varsity Defeated Burley 13/1

High Individual Minico Ethan hager 256 Burley Ryder Garrard 213

Minico Burley and Declo VS Jerome tomorrow 4pm Bowling at Bowladrome in Twin Falls