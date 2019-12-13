Whiting silences the crowd as Burley rolls past Twin Falls; 4A hoops roundup

Boise State signee Jace Whiting didn't let the taunting by the Twin Falls students get him down, in fact, he embraced it. The Burley senior scored 25 points, to go along with six rebounds and four assists as Burley pummeled Twin Falls, 67-43.

Creighton Hansen added 17 points and Steven Ramirez contributed 12 points.

Haylen Walker led the Bruins with 16 points in the loss. Iradukunda Emery and Ryker Anderson both had nine points.

OTHER SCORES:

Wood River 54, Jerome 46: Johnny Radford scored 29 for the Wolverines in the win.

GIRLS SCORE:

Wood River 61, Canyon Ridge 54