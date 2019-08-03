With Claus in charge, Idaho hoops moves forward

The Idaho Vandals Men's Basketball program promoted an assistant coach once they parted ways with Don Verlin, following allegations of NCAA violations.

Now Zac Claus met with the press this week as the new interim head coach.

Claus has a deep understanding of Division I basketball.

He spent the past four years in the assistant role and 10 years with Nevada in various capacities.

Prior to that, he served as an assistant at Sacramento State and held different roles at Portland State.

Claus wants to stay with the Vandals following his interim role, however, that's not guaranteed.

And with all the transition this past year, including the fallout from the administration, the Vandals are trying to move forward.

Claus explained, "you have a brand new president who has immense pride in his former school, you are going to have an athletic director who wants the best moving forward." "This is a program in a great conference that's going to have a beautiful basketball facility to play in a couple of years and this is going to be a very sought after position. For those guys, for incoming recruits, all of that is a positive."

Classes begin August 26.

Idaho's roster features three in-state talent.

