Wood drops 27 against Tri-Valley, Carey set to defend title

Kylie Wood scored 27 points and Carey overcame a sluggish start to beat Tri-Valley 55-48.

Wood knocked down four three-pointers and 11 of her points came from the free throw line.

Noelia Cruz and Bearnice Vargas added 10 points apiece. Cruz produced a double-double with 10 rebounds as well.

Pacing the Titans, Josey Jones with 17 points and five rebounds.

The Panthers committed 15 turnovers, most of those coming from the first half.

Friday's Results

Game 7: Rockland 45, Salmon River 28

Game 8: Carey 55, Tri-Valley 48

Game 5: Lighthouse Christian 52, Kendrick 46, Kendrick eliminated: Kynlee Thorton and Lauren Gomez combined for 40 points, as the Lions stay in contention for a trophy.

Game 6: Mackay 49, Lakeside 41, Lakeside eliminated

Saturday's Games

Game 9: Lighthouse Christian (20-4) vs. Mackay (16-5), 9:15 a.m.

Game 10: Salmon River (17-5) vs. Tri-Valley (20-3), 11 a.m.

Game 11: Rockland (22-3) vs. Carey (20-2), 9:30 a.m. at Ford Idaho Center