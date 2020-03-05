Yotes take home CCC honors

On Tuesday, we reported that the College of Idaho won the Cascade Conference Tournament after beating Oregon Tech 82-77.

Now they take home some of the top awards.

Coyote head coach Colby Blaine was honored as CCC Coach of the Year.

Senior Talon Pinckney became just the third player to earn back-to-back Cascade Conference Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Pinckney and Nate Bruneel were named first-team selections; with Ivory Miles-Williams and Jake Bruner selected to the honorable mention list.

The Yotes gear up for the national tournament set for next week in South Dakota.