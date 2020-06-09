Zielinksi signs with UH Hilo

A former CSI softball player is taking her talents to the Aloha State.

Nikki Zielinski has signed with the University of Hawaii at Hilo.

The Vulcans compete in the PAC-West Conference in NCAA Division II athletics and were 11-10 when the season was canceled this spring.

During her two seasons at CSI, Zielinski was Scenic West Athletic Conference Player of the Week and the NJCAA National Player of the Week twice.

This spring, Zielinksi ranked second on the team in batting average at .447 And first in home runs with 11.

