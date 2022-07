Closed Captioning or Audio Description Concerns

For questions or complaints about Closed Captioning or Audio Description on KMVT please contact:

Phone 208-733-1100

Fax 208-733-4649

Or mail to:

KMVT

General Manager

1100 Blue Lakes Blvd North

Twin Falls, Idaho 83301

Programs produced by KMVT CBS Channel 11 for broadcast by others comply with the captioning quality standards embodied in Section 79.1(j) (2) of the rules of the Federal Communications Commission.