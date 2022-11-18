TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) -KMVT is partnering with Twin Falls businesses to provide drop-off locations for this years Toys for Tots toy drive. KMVT will be doing live shots at the drop-off locations during the 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts Nov 28-30, Dec 1, Dec 5-8, and Dec 12-15.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, there has been an increased need for toys this holiday season. To honor social distancing restrictions, Twin Falls Toys for Tots has set up Amazon Wish Lists full of needed toys.

Here is a list of drop off locations where KMVT will be going live:

1. A Tommy’s Express Car Wash – Burley – NOV 28

2. B Ace Hardware – NOV 29

3. C Rob Green – NOV 30

4. D Adventure Motor Sports – DEC 1

5. E First Federal – DEC 5

6. F Float Magic – DEC 6

7. Tony’s 2T Auto – DEC 7

8. Tommy’s Express – Twin – DEC 8

9. Innovative Medical Imaging – DEC 12

10. Twin Falls Subaru – DEC 13

11. Westmark credit Union – DEC 14

12. Cold Stone Creamery – DEC 15

People can donate toys to the Twin Falls Toys for Tots online through Amazon Wish Lists.

Toys for Tots wish lists on Amazon:

Toy Drop-off Locations:

People may drop off toys in a contactless manner through about Dec. 15 at the following locations during normal business hours.

Click here for locations

If you need assistance and would like to request a toy, you can view a list of local providers here