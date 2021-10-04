GEP Named The Leader In Strategic Sourcing Application, 2021 By Leading Research Firm

- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions recognizes GEP SOFTWARE for its AI-based platform enabling organizations to automate and optimize sourcing, mitigate supply chain risk, accelerate time-to-market and maximize value

CLARK, N.J., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises worldwide, announced today that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named GEP the leader in its SPARK Matrix™: Strategic Sourcing Application, 2021.

"GEP has become the outright leader because of our continued investment to provide companies with the industry's smartest, most powerful, agile platform for direct and indirect procurement to deliver value and drive competitiveness," said Subhash Makhija, chief executive officer and co-founder of GEP.

According to Akshaysingh Chandel, analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "With its unified procurement platform GEP SMART™ and AI-powered, SaaS-based procurement and supply chain platform GEP NEXXE™, GEP offers a robust value proposition and delivers high scalability and extensibility to meet complex sourcing requirements."

"GEP, with its sophisticated technology, strong customer value proposition, proven records, and robust product strategy and roadmap, reaffirms its leadership position in the global strategic sourcing application market," Chandel adds.

GEP SMART's strategic sourcing application differentiates itself through unique sourcing and category management expertise, specialized global strategic sourcing projects, innovative AI-based sourcing, deep integration of sourcing with contracts and procure-to-pay (P2P), and extensive direct materials support.

The report highlighted GEP's strengths as:

A robust technology value proposition with unique differentiators, including sourcing and category management, global strategic sourcing projects, CLM & P2P integration, direct materials support, and third-party risk management.

GEP SOFTWARE™ offers an AI-based, cloud-native strategic sourcing tool to automate and optimize companies' sourcing processes and mitigate risk, thereby accelerating time-to-market and maximizing overall value.

GEP SMART and GEP NEXXE enable organizations to save money in real time, manage supplier relationships, and close the deal.

Leverages AI-based functions with GEP MINERVA ™ across the entire platform, from spend analysis to invoice onboarding and reconciliation.

GEP SOFTWARE is highly scalable to serve from small- to large-scale industries with its cloud-native approach. Enables customers to seamlessly expand their business operations as per their business requirements.

Technical support with 23 languages and UI support in 18 major languages.

Global coverage with a strong presence in North America , Europe , APAC, Canada , MEA and Latin America .

Download a complimentary copy of the report here, which provides an in-depth analysis of the leading strategic sourcing vendors by evaluating their products, market presence, and customer value proposition. It also includes a detailed analysis of the global market regarding short-term and long-term growth opportunities, emerging technology trends, market trends, and market outlook.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

ABOUT GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARETM provides award-winning digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable.

With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP® provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity.

GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology.

GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty.

A leader in multiple Garner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders, and Spend Matters.

GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP — the world's leading provider of procurement and supply chain strategy, software and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

