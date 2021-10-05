Dallas Divorce Lawyer Robert Epstein Launches Epstein Family Law

DALLAS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas family law luminary Robert Epstein has founded Epstein Family Law, a boutique law firm committed to compassion, honesty, integrity, and respect.

During the course of his career, Epstein has racked up an impressive track record of wins in and out of the courtroom, including favorable financial judgments in high-net-worth divorces and desirable child custody orders on behalf of clients with the odds stacked against them. He has also been recognized by his colleagues, with peer-selected honors from D Magazine's Best Lawyers in Dallas (2016-2021), Super Lawyers (2019-2021), and Best Lawyers in America (2020-2022).

What drives him is his commitment to guide his clients "with an honest and holistic dedication to a better future for them and their families."

"I have the experience of handling a wide range of family law issues, with the knowledge and skill to create a tailored approach to each case," he said. "I hustle and work tirelessly for the resolution of my clients' problems and the achievement of their goals. There is no perfect way of doing things, but there is a right way."

Previously a partner at McClure Law Group, Epstein said the decision to start his own firm was a natural next step.

"My grandfather was a first-generation American, and he was my hero," he said. "He started a business to support his family and sold it to my father and uncle. I am now looking forward to having my own business and building something of my own."

Epstein is Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and is a member of the Dallas Bar Association and the Jewish Federation of Greater Dallas Cardozo Society. He is also a Certified Financial Litigator and a founding member of the Dallas chapter of the American Academy of Certified Financial Litigators.

